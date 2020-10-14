OLLI at UA presents Terminal Station: Birmingham's Great Temple of Travel. Marvin Clemons, railroad historian, presents the story of Birmingham's iconic Terminal Station, built in 1909 and considered an architectural masterpiece and the finest railway station in the South. The station was demolished in 1969 to make was for a commercial development that was never built, and 50 years later, nothing remains where the station once stood but a vacant lot. All OLLI sessions are thru Zoom. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, we offer free basic training classes. This class is free, but pre-registration is required to receive a link to access the program. Call 205-348-6482 or see olli.ua.edu.