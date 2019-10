Let's Talk Tequila! Author Clair McLafferty will entice you with her seminar on Tequila! Fantastic photos, first hand experiences, stories, and recipes!

Guests will receive 2 cocktails and light refreshments will be served. Clair will also be selling and signing her two books - "Romantic Cocktails" (released Jan. '19) and her most recent work "The Classic & Craft Cocktail Recipe Book."