Teen's Art Group: Wiki-How Roulette
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
This month at Art Group, try your hand at illustrating random Wiki-How tutorials. You'll be given a random "how-to" topic and then it's up to you to recreate that trademark visual flair that wiki-how illustrations are known for. Snacks served. For Teens Grade 6-12. Makerspace.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, library