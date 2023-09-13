Teen's Art Group: Wiki-How Roulette

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

This month at Art Group, try your hand at illustrating random Wiki-How tutorials. You'll be given a random "how-to" topic and then it's up to you to recreate that trademark visual flair that wiki-how illustrations are known for. Snacks served. For Teens Grade 6-12. Makerspace.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, library
2059780155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teen's Art Group: Wiki-How Roulette - 2023-09-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen's Art Group: Wiki-How Roulette - 2023-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen's Art Group: Wiki-How Roulette - 2023-09-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen's Art Group: Wiki-How Roulette - 2023-09-13 16:00:00 ical