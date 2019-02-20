Teen Art Group

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Wednesday, February 20: Teen Art Group

4–5:30 p.m. Treehouse

Enjoy drawing, sketching or simply doodling? Come make and share your work while celebrating your artistic talents with fellow teens! Snacks served.

For Teens Grade 6-12

Info
Art & Exhibitions
