Let’s have some fun and enjoy laughing at some hilarious golf videos while raising money and supporting the mission of The Tanner Foundation! The Tanner Foundation serves those with MS, Parkinson's Disease, ALS and their families. This event will raise money to help us continue to serve those families and to raise awareness about these complex neurological conditions. This will be similar to America's Funniest Videos, but we call it Tee Off Fore Tanner, Silly Swings Edition! Will Harrison and John Pat Weinacker will be our MC's for the evening and the live feed will be taking place at Avondale Brewing. You will watch live and VOTE for your favorites. There will be a text to donate option and your donation is your vote. You may vote for a video as many times as you want. The event is FREE, but please make sure to register!

Anyone can participate by sending in an OLD hilarious golf video, or making a NEW golf video. Please send in .mp4 or .mov format and they should be a max of 30 seconds. The video categories are:

Funniest Golf Video

Most Creative Golf outfit.

CASH prizes of $500 (Funniest video) and $250 (Most creative golf outfit) for the winners!

Email videos and any questions to marytmiller@Tannerfoundation.org. Deadline to email videos is August 14.

Some tips for sending in the videos:

1. Turn the phone sideways (not Instagram style). Landscape, like a TV screen. Otherwise, when we enlarge the picture/video for TV, we will lose your head, feet, or both.

2. If you have to turn your volume way up to hear yourself when you play it back, do it again - louder.

3. Make sure the video is clear and not fuzzy.

4. If you’re still unsure about making a video, look online or ask someone who has video experience for work or with their friends. Or call Mary T Miller!

If you would like to host a "Silly Swings Party", and invite your friends over to watch (outside of course!), then The Tanner Foundation will provide beer from Avondale Brewing for your party. This is a great way to support a great cause and get together for some laughter and fun. We do ask each party to commit to raising $250, through one donation or many donations, however you choose. Email marytmiller@Tannerfoundation.org to register to host a "Silly Swings Party"!

Thank you, and we can’t wait to see what you do! Remember, send in those videos by August 14! Then join us LIVE to watch them on August 27 at 6:30!