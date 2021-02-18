Tech in Ten: Online Dating Safety Checklist
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Tech tips in 10 minutes or less! This one is for all you singles out there. Whether you are online dating now or have been considering trying it for some time, check out these tips for staying safe in the digital dating world. Video available February 18 at 4pm on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.
