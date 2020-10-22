Tech tips in 10 minutes or less! Create a LinkedIn account, build your profile and start searching for jobs. Video available October 22 at 4pm on the Vestavia Hills Library’s YouTube channel.
Tech in Ten: LinkedIn Basics
to
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
Upcoming Events
Wednesday
September 23, 2020
Thursday
September 24, 2020
Friday
September 25, 2020
Saturday
September 26, 2020
Sunday
September 27, 2020
Monday
September 28, 2020
Sorry, no events.
Tuesday
September 29, 2020