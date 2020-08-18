Teardown Tuesday

Ever wonder what the innards of a radio look like, or an alarm clock? Join us in the “Breaker Space” where we tear down small appliances and electronic devices to see what makes them tick, learn about their components, and harvest parts with this youtube edition of our popular makerspace program.

Education & Learning, Entertainment
