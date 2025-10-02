Taylor Swift Trivia at Rojo

Calling all Swifties! Rojo is having a special additional trivia this week that is all Taylor Swift questions to be held the night before her album release of "The Life of a Showgirl".

Prizes of Rojo Gift Cards of $120 for 1st place, $40 for 2nd place, and $20 for 3rd place.

Plus some Taylor Swift door prizes, and a "Life of Showgirl" cocktail feature. Hosted by Ezra Gallo!