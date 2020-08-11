Tara’s Creative Corner – Origami Paper Folding

Transform a simple piece of paper into a work of art through the ancient practice of origami.
Craft and Go bags available. Call 205-978-4678 or email terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org to reserve yours. Limited number of bags available.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Transform a simple piece of paper into a work of art through the ancient practice of origami.
Craft and Go bags available. Call 205-978-4678 or email terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org to reserve yours. Limited number of bags available.
Starnes Publishing LLC