Tapas and Tunes

Trinity counseling is gearing up for their annual Autumn Benefit: Tapas & Tunes! The fundraiser is sure to be a fun filled evening with great people, mouth-watering tapas, and live tunes from Tarred & Feathered, at the charming Park Crest Facility, all to raise both funding and awareness for the critical and growing mental healthcare needs of Greater Birmingham and surrounding counties. We are very excited to be celebrating our 12th year of this event. Please contact us for tickets and sponsorships.