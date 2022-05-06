A fabulous fundraiser benefiting the new Cougar Crossing habitat! Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board hosts the 12th Annual Tails in the Trails event on Friday, May 6 from 6:00 pm until 10:30 pm. Party down on the Trails of Africa at this outdoor celebration with music, foodie favorites from area restaurants, beer, wine, two specialty cocktails, and a silent auction! ‘Tails in the Trails is a 21+ / rain or shine event.

Music, silent auction, foodie favorites, and a beer and wine bar.

Local Eatery & Beverage Partners

Animal Encounters:

Flamingo Mingle

Giraffe Feeding

Lion Bone Feeding

Bongo Keeper Chat

Elephant Enrichment and Feedings

The event proceeds will support a new Cougar habitat! A new habitat for Bob, our bobcat, and an additional habitat for cougars within Alabama Wilds, our area dedicated to the biodiversity of our state. This footprint currently contains habitats for 19 different types of animals where guests learn more about our local wildlife and the importance of safeguarding native animals from endangerment or extinction.

Of key importance will be the educational aspect of this addition. Cougar Crossing will provide a new destination for engaged learning, promote environmental health and heighten awareness of conservation efforts and how we can make a difference starting now. The completion cost for Cougar Crossing is $2.5 million.