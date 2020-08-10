Sweat Fitness Series Featuring Yoga

We are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and the well-being of our community is always our top priority. For your own safety and the safety of those around you, we strongly recommend that you wear a mask while on property. In addition, to promote social distancing we will be keeping a six foot distance between groups.

Please view our website for a full list of safety measures we are taking.

Get out of the house + breath in some fresh air and join us Monday, August 10th for the Yoga class with instructor, Laura Gadilhe from Villarger Yoga during The Summit's {free} fitness series, SWEAT!

WHEN: 6:00 - 7:00 PM

WHERE: Outside, on the rooftop of the parking deck behind Chuy's

BRING: Yoga Mat + Bottle Water

The classes are free, but space is limited. Grab a ticket to secure your spot! (All participants under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult). This class will adhere to state and county social distancing rules and regulations.

If something comes up and you cannot attend, be sure to release your ticket so someone else can still go!