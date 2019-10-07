OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Surpassing Genius-The Art And Legacy of Leonardo da Vinci with Nick Bouler and Beth Whit. This year marks the 500th anniversary of the death of da Vinci.

We will mark the occasion by looking at the science and technique behind his timeless masterpieces, from the Mona Lisa and Last Supper to the incredibly accomplished drawings in his notebooks.

With newly published information from the recent biography by Walter Isaacson, we'll see how Leonardo's unquenchable desire to understand the laws underlying nature made his art the most accomplished of his day, and irreplaceable for ours!

