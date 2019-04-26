Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

to Google Calendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Fri, Apr 26: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament

4–5:30 p.m. Community Room

Who will reign supreme in this battle royale of epic proportions? Dominate the competition and win an Amazon gift card! Snacks served. For Teens Grade 6-12

Info

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Gaming
to Google Calendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament - 2019-04-26 16:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours