Summer Tween Week 1- Online Egg Drop Challenge

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join Ms. Holly and special Library in the Forest guests for our tween kick-off! Tweens will watch online as librarians test out their egg drop creations in a friendly competition!! Tweens will then have a chance to create their own creation and share it on the Vestavia Library Facebook Page! Egg-citing!

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Kids & Family
