Summer Tween: Fairy Tale Jokes, Riddles & More!

Beloved fairy tale characters have created some fun jokes and puzzles for you to solve this week! Log on to join the fun!

The link to this video will be available on the week of July 22! (This is an Online Program)

Be sure to check out our previous Summer tween videos here:

Week 1: The Egg Drop Challenge https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4NANuGcakE&feature=youtu.be

Week 2: Hansel and Gretel’s Love It or List It Challenge https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6upp4aQcBc

Week 3: Happily Never After https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RceeMd8H8Pg

Week 4: Disney & Fairy Tale Trivia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKovsObgLLM&feature=youtu.be

Week 5: Scavenger hunt photo posted to the website and Facebook. You can view it by going to the Children’s Tab>Calendar and look for “Fairy Tale Website Scavenger Hunt” on June 24

Week 6: Writing Fun https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=245&v=hlUljo3Wi3k&feature=emb_title

Writing Fun Powerpoint link: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1bPYlZb8NNCvEmUdAS3LftcWKNQ1MiqKBo4TVqU9iCB0/edit?usp=sharing

Week 7: King Arthur’s Where in the Library in the Forest Am I? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05kO2OE1iwE&feature=youtu.be