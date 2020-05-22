Summer Reading Kickoff 2020

We may not have the doors open but we are kicking off Summer Reading on-line style! Friday, May 22nd will be the first day to sign up online for Summer Reading and we will have games, trivia, special visitors, and fun on our children’s page all day!

1. Visit www.vestavialibrary.org

2. Go to the children’s page

3. Click on Sign Up For Summer Reading and let the fun begin!

We will be awarding prizes all day, that you can pick up once we re-open. Sign up on May 22nd and join the FAIRYTALE FRENZY AND MYTHOLOGICAL MAYHEM!