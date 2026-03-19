STREAM Break
to
STREAM Innovations 1224 20th Street South , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35205
STREAM Break is a high-engagement innovation experience designed specifically for 4th and 5th grade students. Throughout this immersive week, participants explore real-world applications of science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math through collaborative, hands-on learning.
Daily experiences include:
🔬 STREAM Science Kitchen at Ocean Restaurant
Students explore food chemistry, measurement, nutrition, and culinary innovation.
🏗 Engineers & Inventors Day
Bridge building, motion design, and hands-on problem solving.
💻 Technology & Digital Storytelling
Coding basics, creative digital projects, and literacy integration.
🎨 Art, Design & Creative Math
Geometry through art, pattern design, and product development.
🚀 Future Innovators Challenge
Teams develop prototypes and present solutions during a family showcase.
Program Highlights:
• Small-group model (15 students maximum)
• 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM structured schedule
• Daily snack and lunch included
• Movement and reflection built into each day
STREAM Break is intentionally designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and confidence while connecting learning to Birmingham’s growing innovation economy.
Enrollment is limited.