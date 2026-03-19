STREAM Break is a high-engagement innovation experience designed specifically for 4th and 5th grade students. Throughout this immersive week, participants explore real-world applications of science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math through collaborative, hands-on learning.

Daily experiences include:

🔬 STREAM Science Kitchen at Ocean Restaurant

Students explore food chemistry, measurement, nutrition, and culinary innovation.

🏗 Engineers & Inventors Day

Bridge building, motion design, and hands-on problem solving.

💻 Technology & Digital Storytelling

Coding basics, creative digital projects, and literacy integration.

🎨 Art, Design & Creative Math

Geometry through art, pattern design, and product development.

🚀 Future Innovators Challenge

Teams develop prototypes and present solutions during a family showcase.

Program Highlights:

• Small-group model (15 students maximum)

• 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM structured schedule

• Daily snack and lunch included

• Movement and reflection built into each day

STREAM Break is intentionally designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and confidence while connecting learning to Birmingham’s growing innovation economy.

Enrollment is limited.