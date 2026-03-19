STREAM Break

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STREAM Innovations 1224 20th Street South , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35205

STREAM Break is a high-engagement innovation experience designed specifically for 4th and 5th grade students. Throughout this immersive week, participants explore real-world applications of science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math through collaborative, hands-on learning.

Daily experiences include:

🔬 STREAM Science Kitchen at Ocean Restaurant

Students explore food chemistry, measurement, nutrition, and culinary innovation.

🏗 Engineers & Inventors Day

Bridge building, motion design, and hands-on problem solving.

💻 Technology & Digital Storytelling

Coding basics, creative digital projects, and literacy integration.

🎨 Art, Design & Creative Math

Geometry through art, pattern design, and product development.

🚀 Future Innovators Challenge

Teams develop prototypes and present solutions during a family showcase.

Program Highlights:

• Small-group model (15 students maximum)

• 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM structured schedule

• Daily snack and lunch included

• Movement and reflection built into each day

STREAM Break is intentionally designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and confidence while connecting learning to Birmingham’s growing innovation economy.

Enrollment is limited.

Info

STREAM Innovations 1224 20th Street South , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35205
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