Storytime at Highlands
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Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Rd, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Families interested in applying to 4K (Pre-K) or Kindergarten are invited to attend a play date on campus. Little ones will enjoy story time and a craft session with the Highlands School librarian, Tynley Baker, followed by a classroom visit to explore learning centers and enjoy a snack.
Info
Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Rd, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family