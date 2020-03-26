Stefon Harris + Blackout

An educator, vibraphonist and composer, Stefon Harris has been heralded as “one of the most important young artists in jazz” by The Los Angeles Times.

A four-time Grammy nominee, he is a seven-time Best Mallet Player by the Jazz Journalist Association, the recipient of Lincoln Center’s Martin E. Segal Award, Downbeat’s Critics Poll Winner for Vibraphone (2015, 2013) and 2014 Expanded Critic’s Poll for Vibes from Jazz Times. He won a 2014 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album for “Wonder: The Songs of Stevie Wonder” as a member of the SF Jazz Collective.

Harris earned a B.M. degree in classical percussion and an M.M. degree in jazz performance from Manhattan School of Music. He tours worldwide with his bands Sonic Creed, Blackout and Ninety Miles.

Harris teaches at New York University and is artistic director of Jazz Education at New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Harris teaches at the Brubeck Institute through its distance learning program and at the Institute’s Summer Jazz Colony.

Harris’ landmark TED Talk, “There Are No Mistakes On The Bandstand,” was the most watched in its 2011 release and has more than 500,000 views.

This performance will introduce our Jazz Café format, with onstage seating and drinks. Space is limited, so reserve your tickets today!