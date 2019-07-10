"STAYIN' ALIVE" INFORMATION FOR LIVING

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Stayin' Alive" Information for Living. July 10, Diagnostic Testing with Cynthia Smothers, Supervisor, Highland Laboratory, UAB: July 17, Drug Interactions with Patricia Baldone Naro, Director, Eperiential Programs, Samford University School of Pharmacy: July 24, Self Defense by instructors from World Class Tae Kwan Do: July 31, Critical Excercise with Lillie Skelton, certified exercise trainer: Aug 7, Conversations Between Our Brain and Gut by John Tingley, retired urologist. See olli.ua.edu for more complete descriptions of each session.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
205-348-6482
