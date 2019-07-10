OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Stayin' Alive" Information for Living. July 10, Diagnostic Testing with Cynthia Smothers, Supervisor, Highland Laboratory, UAB: July 17, Drug Interactions with Patricia Baldone Naro, Director, Eperiential Programs, Samford University School of Pharmacy: July 24, Self Defense by instructors from World Class Tae Kwan Do: July 31, Critical Excercise with Lillie Skelton, certified exercise trainer: Aug 7, Conversations Between Our Brain and Gut by John Tingley, retired urologist. See olli.ua.edu for more complete descriptions of each session.