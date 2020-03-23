March 23-26: Staycation. 3 p.m. Community Room. Need something to do on Spring Break? Come to the Library in the Forest! Monday: Bubbles with Ms. Kit (All Ages). Tuesday: Make Unicorn & Emoji Slime (K-6). Wednesday: Drummer Mark Seymour Show (All Ages). Thursday: Make Unicorn Dream Catchers and Pipe-Cleaner Ninjas (K-6).