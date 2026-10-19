Spooky Storytime with Ben Okon
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Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Join us for a frightfully fun morning with local Birmingham author Ben Okon!
Kick off your Halloween festivities with a morning storytime and book signing! Local author Ben Okon will share his newest book, Monsters Love Brownies, and some delicious treats!
Event Information:
Admission to Ben's read-aloud storytime is free!
Ben's books, including his new seek-and-find I Am King Chameleon, will be available on-site for purchase, as well as online as ticket add-ons.
Brownies will be available for all attendees while supplies last!
Come in your best costumes, and enjoy this sweet-tooth-satisfying storytime! 🍫