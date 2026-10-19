Spooky Storytime with Ben Okon

Join us for a frightfully fun morning with local Birmingham author Ben Okon!

https://spookystorytimewithbenokon.eventbrite.com

Kick off your Halloween festivities with a morning storytime and book signing! Local author Ben Okon will share his newest book, Monsters Love Brownies, and some delicious treats!

Event Information:

- Admission to Ben's read-aloud storytime is free!

- Ben's books will be available on-site for purchase, as well as online as ticket add-ons

- Certain you want to add this delectable tale to your collection? Grab a "Storytime + Book" ticket to secure your family's copy upon entry! This ticket includes event entry, storytime, and a copy of Monsters Love Brownies that Ben is happy to sign at the end of the event.

Come in your best costumes, and enjoy this sweet-tooth-satisfying storytime! 🍫