Spirit of Steel: Music of the Mines, Railroads and Mills of the Birmingham District

OLLI at UA presents Spirit of Steel: Music of the Mines, Railroads and Mills with Tyler Malugani. As thousands of people moved into the Birmingham District to work in the various industries, they brought their families, possessions, and culture. This aspect of industry is fascinating as we investigate how their music styles evolved as their industry experience grew. Music created during this period of Alabama history provides a glimpse at the lives of the people. All OLLI classes are thru Zoom. Not familiar with Zoom, no worries, free basic classes are held. Classes are free but require advance registration to receive link to the class. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482.