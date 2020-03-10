Special Guest - Activist from Syria

Jacqui Shipe, CEO of Global Ties Alabama with special guest Amina Khoulani, Recipient of the U.S. Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award.

A survivor of her government’s detention and torture centers who has dedicated her life to helping the families of those who have forcibly disappeared. This guest is a long-time civil society activist and has been imprisoned for "peaceful activism." Her husband was detained for 2 1/2 years.

They survived, but many others did not, including her three siblings who died in custody. She fled her country after her release from prison. She now seeks information and justice for the families of the disappeared and raises international awareness of human rights abuses in her native country.

OLLI at UA, Greater Birmingham chapter will host a meet and greet after this presentation. We encourage all members of the community to join us on March 10, 1:30-3:00 p.m., at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the stories of historical and contemporary Warrior Women.