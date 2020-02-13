Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike

Google Calendar - Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike - 2020-02-13 09:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike - 2020-02-13 09:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike - 2020-02-13 09:45:00 iCalendar - Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike - 2020-02-13 09:45:00

Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park 12632 Confederate Pkwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35111

Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the parking lot behind the McDonald’s Galleria on U.S. 31 in Hoover. Hike at Tannehill State Park. DayUse Park Admission: $5 adults; $4 seniors; $3 children (ages 6-11); ages 5 and younger free. For information, contact Christine Heckemeyer at 205-979-5730.

Info

Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park 12632 Confederate Pkwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35111 View Map
Entertainment, Fitness
