Bankhead National Forest 1070 AL-33, Double Springs, Alabama 35553

Southeastern Outings Dayhike. Brushy Creek and Sougahoagdee Falls, Bankhead National Forest. Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Hayden/Corner Park and Ride to depart at 9 a.m. or meet at 9:20 a.m. at the Mile 300 rest area on Interstate 65. Contact Dan Frederick at seoutings@bellsouth.net or call 205-631-4680.

Bankhead National Forest 1070 AL-33, Double Springs, Alabama 35553
