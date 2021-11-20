The Sound of Music presented by The Dance Studio

The Dance Studio presents The Sound of Music reimagined through Ballet. Inspired by music from the 1965 musical film and the von Trapp family's life story, students of The Dance Studio have auditioned and been cast as characters from the story. The students have been hard at work learning choreography with Artistic Director Jaclyn Shiflett and guest star Brandon Barranco who is dancing the role of Captain von Trapp. Join us in bringing this timeless classic to the City of Birmingham completely reimagined and full of dance at the beautiful Lyric Theater. Performances will be held Saturday, Nov/ 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Ticket sales will be available through www.thedancestudio.art beginning on Oct. 11.