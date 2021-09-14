Smart Money Habits - Banking for Students presented by Regions

GirlSpring's corporate partner, Regions, will be presenting this wonderful program, Banking for Students! We encourage middle and high school to attend as well as parents!

From our partner, Regions:

Managing your money can be an intimidating thought. Being financially responsible involves control, planning, and having a strategy in place to reach your financial goals. Learn how to establish reachable goals and develop new spending and saving habits that can help you increase your income and decrease spending. See tips on organization and record-keeping and regain control of your money to create stability in your financial future.

This workshop will answer these big questions:

• What are the steps for setting financial goals?

• How can you track your daily spending habits?

• Are there ways to increase your income and decrease your spending?