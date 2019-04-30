Slice Pizza & Brewhouse is excited to be partnering with Pizitz Middle School for our first-ever “Slice Showdown: The Search for the Vestavia Hills Pizza”. Throughout the month of April, Slice will be hosting a series of "Dough Raisers" for 6th, 7th and 8th grade at our Slice Vestavia location, as an opportunity for Pizitz Middle School to raise money by each grade level. See dates below:

6th grade - April 16th

7th grade - April 23rd

8th grade - April 30th

In addition to the dough raisers, Pizitz Middle School, will be asked to submit their ideas for the "Pizitz Pie" from April 1st - 23rd via an online form. Once submissions have been received, we will narrow down the top 3 pizza ideas and those three will then be posted on Slice’s Instagram for our followers to vote on.

Once winner is decided, Slice will announce it on our Instagram feed and the student that submitted the winning idea for the Pizitz Pie will win a pizza party for their homeroom, doubling of the dough raiser funds for their grade & bragging rights.