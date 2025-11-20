Shut Down, Avoidant, and in La-La Land - With Robyn Gobbel (Birmingham)

Some children explode with big behaviors you can’t miss. Others quietly shut down, and those kids are often the hardest to reach.

Shut-down kids may look calm on the outside, but inside, they’re working overtime to survive. Some are like watchdogs (holding it all in until they erupt), while others are like possums (appearing checked-out or frozen). Each child needs something different, and knowing how to respond can feel overwhelming.

That’s where Robyn Gobbel comes in. As a nationally recognized author and expert on trauma and connection, Robyn will guide you through the neurobiology of behavior and give you practical tools you can start using right away.

- Walk away with strategies that help shut-down kids feel safe, connected, and regulated.

- Learn how to identify the different levels of shut down.

- Gain confidence as a parent or professional working with even the most withdrawn children.

You’ll leave this training with a toolbox full of approaches that will shift frustration into understanding and connection.

Robyn’s warm approach and research based solutions are beneficial for parents and professionals alike.

ALWAYS FREE for Parents, and Alabama DHR staff. Other professionals interested in the available 5.5 NBCC approved credits will be charged $55.00.

