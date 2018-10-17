Shop, Save and Share

Junior League of Birmingham 2212 20th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

The 2018 version of the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Shop Save and Share event returns Oct. 17 and lasts through Oct. 28.

People who want paper discount cards can get them at the Junior League office, Summit Guest Services, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Dear Prudence, B. Prince, Alabama Outdoors, Monograms Plus, Snoozy’s Kids, Dermatology and Laser of Alabama, Pure Barre 280, Learning Express Toys, Jack and Jill Shop, The Lili Pad, GiGi’s Tween and Vida-Flo.

For more information and a full list of participating businesses, go to shopsaveandshare.net.

Junior League of Birmingham 2212 20th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Charity & Fundraisers
