Shine Bright: A drive-thru experience telling the Christmas story through lights

Families are invited to go on a drive-through experience to tour lights and hear the Christmas story about the birth of Jesus through videos as they go from house to house, scavenger-hunt style through the Liberty Park neighborhood. This free family event is sponsored by Grace, a United Methodist Church. The light displays will be up between Dec. 6-25 at sundown each evening, and families can go at their own convenience. For more details and the address for the first house, go to gracebhm.org/shinebright