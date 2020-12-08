Shine Bright: A drive-thru experience telling the Christmas story through lights
Liberty Park Liberty Pkwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242
Families are invited to go on a drive-through experience to tour lights and hear the Christmas story about the birth of Jesus through videos as they go from house to house, scavenger-hunt style through the Liberty Park neighborhood. This free family event is sponsored by Grace, a United Methodist Church. The light displays will be up between Dec. 6-25 at sundown each evening, and families can go at their own convenience. For more details and the address for the first house, go to gracebhm.org/shinebright
