SheCamp - A Camp For Girls

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

S.H.E. stands for Sisterhood, Humor & Empowerment!

Our program is dedicated to empowering girls and young women to make confident and powerful choices in their lives. Participants will develop the skills they need to express their own unique voice, encourage a positive self-image and the formation of healthy relationships. Through improv, dance, crafts, storytelling, group discussion, and plenty of laughs- SHE Campers will gain tools they need to achieve full self-expression.

July 29-August 2 (9-12-year-olds meet from 9 am-noon)

July 29-August 2 (13-16-year-olds meet from 1 pm - 4 pm)

All campers will meet Friday, August 2 for a family and friends performance!

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Camp, Comedy, Kids & Family
