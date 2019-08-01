Thursday, August 1: Share YOUR Alabama Story

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Community Room

This event is for anyone who wants to share their Alabama story. Families can record their history together of how they came to this state, grandparents can bring grandkids and share family stories, etc. All will be video recorded and shared (if permitted) on our screens throughout the library the following week in celebration of our Alabama Bicentennial. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Must register for a time. Call 978-0158 or register online.