Service of Choral Evensong

Come join us as we participate in worship with a 30-minute Evensong service offered once a month at Independent Presbyterian Church (IPC). Music is sung by the IPC Camerata, a select group of singers from the IPC Church Choir directed by Dr. Jeff McLelland. The service is followed by an organ recital from a local Birmingham or Alabama organist. The music this month includes works by Joel Martinson, George Dyson, and Josef Rheinberger. This month's organ recitalist is Christopher Henley of First United Methodist Church in Anniston.