Say Hi to AI: Intro to Artificial Intelligence
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Artificial intelligence is all around us. We use it every day, even if we don’t realize it. Where did it come from and, more importantly, how might it impact our world moving forward? Learn about deepfakes, machine learning, ChatGPT, the cry for regulation, and more! Register online at vestavialibrary.org or call 205-978-4679. Technology Classroom.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
