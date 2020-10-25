Satterfield’s and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pairing dinner
to
Satterfield's 3161 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Satterfield’s restaurant in Birmingham’s Cahaba Heights neighborhood, will team up with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to host a very special pairing dinner on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The Tennessee-based distillery was created in honor of Nathan “Nearest” Green, considered to be the “godfather of Tennessee whiskey.”
Beginning at 6PM, guests will enjoy an introduction to whiskey by Uncle Nearest’s Chris “Speedy” Krantz, followed by a four-course dinner created by Executive Chef Rita Bernhardt and Pastry Chef Brittany Garrigus-Cheatham. Priced at $55 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), the menu, with cocktail pairings, follows:
Amuse-bouche
- Hoe Cakes with house-made Benton's bacon jam
- Uncle Nearest 1884 & 1856 neat
First Course
- Calabacitas (Mexican squash dish) and Gumbo Wontons
- Uncle Nearest, Tepache-Steen’s syrup, lemon, lime, and beer
Second Course
- Chilaquiles
- Roasted Green Chili, Corn Chips
- Uncle Nearest, Jamaica syrup, lemon juice, ginger beer
Third Course
- "Pork and Apple Sauce"
- Grilled Loin, Fried Pork Belly, Five Spice Apple Butter, Pickled Apple, Sweet Potato Gnocchi
- Uncle Nearest, root beer and Mexican beer syrup, leather bitters
Fourth Course
- "Sock It to Me Cake"
- Raisin, Pecan, Cinnamon Sugar Swirl
- Uncle Nearest, horchata, simple syrup, Kahlúa