Satterfield’s and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey pairing dinner

Satterfield’s restaurant in Birmingham’s Cahaba Heights neighborhood, will team up with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey to host a very special pairing dinner on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The Tennessee-based distillery was created in honor of Nathan “Nearest” Green, considered to be the “godfather of Tennessee whiskey.”

Beginning at 6PM, guests will enjoy an introduction to whiskey by Uncle Nearest’s Chris “Speedy” Krantz, followed by a four-course dinner created by Executive Chef Rita Bernhardt and Pastry Chef Brittany Garrigus-Cheatham. Priced at $55 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), the menu, with cocktail pairings, follows:

Amuse-bouche

Hoe Cakes with house-made Benton's bacon jam

Uncle Nearest 1884 & 1856 neat

First Course

Calabacitas (Mexican squash dish) and Gumbo Wontons

Uncle Nearest, Tepache-Steen’s syrup, lemon, lime, and beer

Second Course

Chilaquiles

Roasted Green Chili, Corn Chips

Uncle Nearest, Jamaica syrup, lemon juice, ginger beer

Third Course

"Pork and Apple Sauce"

Grilled Loin, Fried Pork Belly, Five Spice Apple Butter, Pickled Apple, Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Uncle Nearest, root beer and Mexican beer syrup, leather bitters

Fourth Course