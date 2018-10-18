Sammy Dunn Memorial Golf Tournament

Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Legacy Course 330 Legacy Way, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

10:30 a.m. registration; noon shotgun start. Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Legacy Course. Benefiting the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center and Vestavia Hills High School Baseball. Registration for team of four is $1,000. For information, email Jamie Harris at harrisje@vestavia.k12.al.us or Martha Manley at manleyme@vestavia.k12.al.us.

Greystone Golf and Country Club's Legacy Course 330 Legacy Way, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242
