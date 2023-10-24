Samford University to Host Renowned Businessman, Former Presidential Candidate Steve Forbes

Samford University will host renowned businessman and former presidential candidate Steve Forbes on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Samford's Howard College of Arts and Sciences Colloquium on American Citizenship in partnership with the Birmingham Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society. The event is titled "A Model for Leadership."

Forbes is chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media. He also campaigned for the Republican presidential nomination in 1996 and 2000. His newest project, What's Ahead, is a podcast where he engages the world's top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions.

Tickets are on sale for $10.

