Samford University Legacy League Scholarship Luncheon

Join us for our culminating event of the year featuring Jon Michael Ogletree, the world’s shortest professional pianist. A gifted musician, motivational speaker, Birmingham native and Samford alumnus, Jon Michael uses his tremendous talent and powerful testimony to share the hope of Jesus. Popular on YouTube and other social media platforms, his music is enjoyed in over 150 countries monthly. Jon Michael has recorded 11 albums and been a contestant on America’s Got Talent. He also serves as CFO of BCBSAL’s federal government contract subsidiary company and as an adjunct professor at Samford.

In addition to Jon Michael’s concert, the Scholarship Celebration will include inspirational stories of impact, an elegant dinner and a very special announcement.