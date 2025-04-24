Samford Legacy League Scholarship Celebration

With monthly listeners in over 150 countries, more than 28,000 YouTube subscribers and regular appearances as a cruise ship entertainer, Jon Michael Ogletree has amassed a tremendous following around the globe. On Thursday, April 24, he’ll be sharing his musical gifts and powerful testimony right here in Birmingham – with a goal of helping change lives of aspiring students with significant financial need and challenging life circumstances.

In addition to Jon Michael’s concert, the Scholarship Celebration will include an elegant seated dinner, presented by Samford Dining by Aramark. Dentons Sirote PC/Karen & Todd Carlisle and Vulcan Materials Company are the event’s Diamond Sponsors. Gold Sponsors are Baptist Health System and the Birchfield Family. Silver Sponsors are Altec, Hoar Construction, Gina & Brian George, John 3:16, Marathon Electrical Contractors, RJ Mechanical, Robins & Morton, and Ronnie Watkins Ford.