Proverbs 31 Speaker Whitney Capps to Headline Samford Legacy League’s Scholarship Luncheon

Profound but practical truth will be on the menu when Whitney Capps speaks at Samford Legacy League’s Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday, February 13. A national speaker for Proverbs 31 Ministries speaker and writer for the well-known Bible app, First 5, Whitney is a gifted communicator, mom to four sons and southern girly girl. Her first book, Sick of Me, (B & H Publishers) and bible study with video curriculum, We Over Me, (LifeWay) were released last spring.

The annual luncheon, which includes a Silent Auction for Scholarships, will take place at a country club in Vestavia. Premium sponsors are Brookdale University Park and Wells Fargo Advisors. Doors will open at 10:45, and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Additional information may be found at samford.edu/legacyleague. Reservations (required) are $50, $25 of which is tax-deductible. More information about Whitney Capps is available at whitneycapps.com, on Facebook and @whitneycapps.

The Legacy League, a volunteer organization with nearly 800 members ranging in age from 22 to 100, raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial needs and challenging circumstances. The Legacy League offers meaningful volunteer opportunities, inspirational programs and a friendly, caring community to all who become involved.