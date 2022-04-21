Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Celebration featuring Broadway Star Liz Callaway

Broadway Star Liz Callaway to Perform at April 21 Event

You don’t have to travel to New York to hear a Broadway star! Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway will perform a 90-minute concert at Samford Legacy League’s 13th annual Scholarship Celebration on April 21. Described as “an incomparable talent” and a “quintessential female voice of 80s Broadway,” Liz starred in the original casts of Baby, The Three Musketeers and Miss Saigon and received widespread acclaim for singing “Memory” in her long-standing role as Grizabella in Cats.

In addition to her numerous roles on Broadway, Liz has had a second successful career singing in numerous animated features. She sang the Academy Award-nominated song “Journey to the Past” in Anastasia and is the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jafar. Her animated voice work also includes characters in Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride and The Swan Princess.

Culminating the Legacy League’s program year, the annual Scholarship Celebration will include a reception, seated dinner and a concert worthy of acclaimed venues around the world. The April 21 performance will help provide Samford University scholarships for students who have faced challenges including homelessness, inner-city violence, abandonment and the death or disability of a parent.

The reception and dinner are presented by Samford Dining by Sodexo, and the Liz Callaway concert is presented by Vulcan Materials Company. Other sponsors include Friends of the Samford Legacy League, EBSCO, Altec, Baptist Health System, Hoar Construction, John 3:16, Marathon Electrical Contractors, Medical Properties Trust and Regions.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Reservations are required and range from $120-$150 per person ($60-$75 tax deductible). Find more information and make online reservations at samford.edu/legacyleague.

Samford Legacy League’s Scholarship Celebration

Thursday, April 21

Covenant Presbyterian Church

5:30 p.m. Reception

6:30 p.m. Seated dinner

8 p.m. Program & concert

$120-$150 per person ($60-$75 tax deductible)

---

For reservations and more information, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.