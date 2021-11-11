The holidays are just around the corner! Get a jump on your shopping at Samford Legacy League’s Holiday Gift Market on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene located at 1998 Shades Crest Road in Vestavia Hills.

Visitors to the market will find a variety of fabulous goods, including jewelry, art, handmade soap, candles, specialty foods, seasonal items and more. Admission to the Holiday Gift Market is free! Proceeds will help provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

The Holiday Gift Market, held for the past five years in conjunction with the Legacy League’s annual Christmas Home Tour, is now an independent event. “We wanted to have the Holiday Gift Market as a separate event so more people in the community can come and shop,” said market chair Phyllis Crocker. “It’s the perfect time for people to do their Christmas shopping.”

The Samford Legacy League is a volunteer organization which works to provide life-changing scholarships for students who have faced extraordinary challenges, including homelessness, inner-city violence, foster care and death or disability of a parent or sibling. The Holiday Gift Market is one of many annual fundraisers the organization holds to support its mission.

Due to COVID-19, vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks. Market vendors will be spread out to allow social distancing.

For more information about the Holiday Gift Market, including a list of vendors, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.