Every year on Thanksgiving Day the LJCC welcomes the B’ham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run, an event that celebrates the life of Sam Lapidus while raising funds for the LJCC and the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders. The event attracts some 1,500 runners of all levels to run our USATF-certified course.

