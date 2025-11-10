Salute to Veterans Day

This is an event to honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, filled with food and entertainment — all in the spirit of patriotism.

Schedule of Events:

Noon-1 p,m, – Senior Luncheon (ages 55+) Please call 205-978-0166 to RSVP by Nov. 5.

1-5 p.m. – Health & Resources Fair with a focus on veteran services

2-3 p.m. – Patriotic Program hosted by Mayor Ashley Curry honoring veterans from every branch of service.

A veteran tribute video is being created. Email photos of veterans in uniform to eanderson@vhal.org with the following info:

1️⃣ Name

2️⃣ Rank

3️⃣ Branch of Service

4️⃣ Conflict or Theater

5️⃣ Dates of Service (if available)

If you've submitted a photo in the past, no need to resend.