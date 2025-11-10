Salute to Veterans Day
to
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1090 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
This is an event to honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, filled with food and entertainment — all in the spirit of patriotism.
Schedule of Events:
Noon-1 p,m, – Senior Luncheon (ages 55+) Please call 205-978-0166 to RSVP by Nov. 5.
1-5 p.m. – Health & Resources Fair with a focus on veteran services
2-3 p.m. – Patriotic Program hosted by Mayor Ashley Curry honoring veterans from every branch of service.
A veteran tribute video is being created. Email photos of veterans in uniform to eanderson@vhal.org with the following info:
1️⃣ Name
2️⃣ Rank
3️⃣ Branch of Service
4️⃣ Conflict or Theater
5️⃣ Dates of Service (if available)
If you've submitted a photo in the past, no need to resend.