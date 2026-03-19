Rooted in Roses: The Journey to Beautiful Blooms

Known to many as America’s Favorite Rose Gardener or the Redneck Rosarian, Chris VanCleave has spent decades with dirt under his nails and passion in his heart, growing roses that inspire beauty and connection. In this presentation Chris will introduce the fundamentals of rose care tailored for Alabama’s climate.

Attendees will learn how to select the right varieties, prepare soil, water and fertilize effectively, prune for healthy growth, and manage seasonal challenges.

Perfect for beginners and seasoned gardeners, this session provides practical tips to help your roses thrive and bloom beautifully year after year.

Members: $20 | Nonmembers: $25